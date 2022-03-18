Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €53.00 Price Target

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €53.00 ($58.24) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VNA. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($64.84) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($75.82) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($71.43) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($79.12) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonovia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €63.07 ($69.31).

Shares of VNA traded up €0.88 ($0.97) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €47.32 ($52.00). 2,534,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is €50.53. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €42.43 ($46.63) and a 12 month high of €60.96 ($66.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

