Royal Bank of Canada Increases Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Price Target to C$1.50

Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.10 to C$1.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:LCRTF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 19,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68. Leucrotta Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $0.96.

Leucrotta Exploration, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded on June 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

