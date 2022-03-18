Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $134.68

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$134.68 and traded as high as C$141.88. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$141.75, with a volume of 1,823,100 shares traded.

RY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$147.36.

The firm has a market cap of C$200.81 billion and a PE ratio of 12.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$142.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$134.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.50%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.40, for a total transaction of C$576,483.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$830,435.74. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.65, for a total transaction of C$57,226.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$188,111.20. Insiders have sold 8,962 shares of company stock worth $1,268,461 in the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

