Royale Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million (ROYA)

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $79,391.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00045588 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.14 or 0.06988146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,716.50 or 0.99933938 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00033722 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,025,412 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

