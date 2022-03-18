RPC (NYSE:RES) and Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Head to Head Review

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) and RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Enservco and RPC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enservco -56.24% -85.58% -22.33% RPC 0.83% 1.15% 0.88%

Enservco has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RPC has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of Enservco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of RPC shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Enservco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 69.0% of RPC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enservco and RPC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enservco $15.68 million 2.10 -$2.51 million ($1.09) -2.64 RPC $864.93 million 2.46 $7.22 million $0.03 327.44

RPC has higher revenue and earnings than Enservco. Enservco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RPC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Enservco and RPC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enservco 0 0 0 0 N/A RPC 1 1 0 0 1.50

RPC has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential downside of 59.27%. Given RPC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RPC is more favorable than Enservco.

Summary

RPC beats Enservco on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enservco

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on fleet of frac water heating units to provide frac water heating services and related support services to the domestic oil and gas industry. The company was founded by Michael D. Herman on February 28, 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

About RPC

RPC, Inc. engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services. The Support Services segment offers oilfield pipe inspection services and rental tools for use with onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

