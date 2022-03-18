RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPT shares. TheStreet lowered RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $13.27 on Friday. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55.

RPT Realty ( NYSE:RPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,394,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,359,000 after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in RPT Realty by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 216,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in RPT Realty by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 83,317 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in RPT Realty by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

