RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

RTL Group (EBR:RTL – Get Rating) has been given a €62.00 ($68.13) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($63.74) target price on RTL Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.80 ($69.01) price target on RTL Group in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($68.13) price target on RTL Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($59.34) price target on RTL Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €64.00 ($70.33) price target on RTL Group in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTL Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.47 ($66.45).

RTL Group has a fifty-two week low of €59.84 ($65.76) and a fifty-two week high of €76.02 ($83.54).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

