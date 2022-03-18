Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $49.00

Rua Life Sciences Plc (LON:RUA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.65), with a volume of 12629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.66).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Rua Life Sciences in a report on Monday, December 13th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 56.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 104.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Rua Life Sciences Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices, as well as reaction injection molding technology for use in high-precision medical device components.

