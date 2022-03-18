Rune (RUNE) Price Reaches $108.49

Rune (RUNE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, Rune has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. Rune has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $646.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can now be bought for $108.49 or 0.00259319 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00045514 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.18 or 0.07042391 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,834.71 or 0.99999306 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 58.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00031918 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

