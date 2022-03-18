Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.76 Million

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAYGet Rating) will post sales of $19.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.52 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will report full-year sales of $97.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.77 million to $101.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $150.55 million, with estimates ranging from $148.72 million to $152.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Runway Growth Finance.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAYGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 63.93%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RWAY. Hovde Group began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Runway Growth Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.31.

Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Runway Growth Finance has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

In related news, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 21,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.36 per share, for a total transaction of $288,175.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 494,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,452,038 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,139,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Runway Growth Finance (RWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.