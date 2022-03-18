Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.76 Million

Equities analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) will post sales of $19.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.52 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will report full-year sales of $97.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.77 million to $101.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $150.55 million, with estimates ranging from $148.72 million to $152.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Runway Growth Finance.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 63.93%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RWAY. Hovde Group began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Runway Growth Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.31.

Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Runway Growth Finance has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

In related news, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 21,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.36 per share, for a total transaction of $288,175.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 494,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,452,038 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,139,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

