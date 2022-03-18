RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.46

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €34.46 ($37.87) and traded as high as €37.97 ($41.73). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €37.05 ($40.71), with a volume of 3,283,115 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €36.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of €34.46.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

