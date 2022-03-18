Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Down 2.7%

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $86.17 and last traded at $86.54. 677 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 778,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.98.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Ryanair from €20.50 ($22.53) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ryanair to €21.00 ($23.08) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.05.

Get Ryanair alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of -38.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. Analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Ryanair by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.