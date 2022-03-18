Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.05. Sabre Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 62,892 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.
About Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sabre Gold Mines (SGLDF)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.