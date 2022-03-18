SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) PT Set at €13.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) has been given a €13.00 ($14.29) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €20.00 ($21.98) price objective on SAF-Holland in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €20.50 ($22.53) price target on SAF-Holland in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.19) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($19.78) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.70 ($18.35).

Shares of SFQ traded down €1.42 ($1.55) on Friday, reaching €8.75 ($9.61). 1,532,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,316. SAF-Holland has a 12 month low of €8.20 ($9.01) and a 12 month high of €14.49 ($15.92). The stock has a market capitalization of $397.02 million and a P/E ratio of 9.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €11.66.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

