Safe Hits Market Capitalization of $265.69 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last seven days, Safe has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $265.69 million and approximately $278,695.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.75 or 0.00031605 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000845 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000538 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 58% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

