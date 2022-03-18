SafeBlast (BLAST) Price Tops $0.0000

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeBlast has a market cap of $1.32 million and $267,881.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,774.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $311.89 or 0.00746597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.30 or 0.00194628 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00024868 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

