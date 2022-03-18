Safran SA (EPA:SAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Safran SA (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €125.27 ($137.66).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAF. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($97.80) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($146.15) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($153.85) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €134.00 ($147.25) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of Safran stock opened at €106.84 ($117.41) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €109.05 and a 200-day moving average price of €109.35. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($73.81) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($101.49).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

