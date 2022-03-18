Salvus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 443 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 1.8% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $245.14 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $219.09 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.27.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

