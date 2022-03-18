Salvus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,490 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Thor Industries accounts for 2.3% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Thor Industries worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 34,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Thor Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew E. Graves purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.54 per share, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,325 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.68. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.47 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

