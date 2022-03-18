Salvus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,674 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 315,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 152,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 21,268 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 22,846 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 112,023 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.01. The company has a market capitalization of $219.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

