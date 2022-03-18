Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.77

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €31.77 ($34.91) and traded as high as €41.02 ($45.08). Salzgitter shares last traded at €39.14 ($43.01), with a volume of 326,806 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($31.32) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($33.08) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €34.26 ($37.65).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €31.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.