Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $16.52, but opened at $16.08. Samsara shares last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 1,962 shares.

Specifically, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IOT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Samsara in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Samsara Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

