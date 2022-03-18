Sandra Douglass Morgan Sells 756 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CZR traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.83. 2,776,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,151,328. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 2.90. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.21.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

