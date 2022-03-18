Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Sandvik AB (publ) in a report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.63.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $23.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sandvik AB has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $29.06.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 19.37%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,428,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after buying an additional 59,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,961,000 after buying an additional 1,881,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sandvik AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.