Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.48 and last traded at $44.48. 179 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 142,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 42.57%. The firm had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 523.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.