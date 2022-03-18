Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $17.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.18 million. Saratoga Investment reported sales of $16.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year sales of $69.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.66 million to $69.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $72.94 million, with estimates ranging from $71.11 million to $74.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAR. TheStreet cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAR. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAR stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.40. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.08%.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

