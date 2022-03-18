Savix (SVX) Market Cap Hits $69,589.68

Savix (SVX) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Savix coin can now be bought for $1.11 or 0.00002647 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Savix has traded down 35.9% against the US dollar. Savix has a total market cap of $69,589.68 and $6,273.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Savix Coin Profile

Savix (SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 141,521 coins and its circulating supply is 62,770 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

