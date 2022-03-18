Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Trading Down 4.5%

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.48 and last traded at $46.19. Approximately 5,512 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 327,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.