Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) fell 7.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.99 and last traded at $38.99. 1,070 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 119,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.34.

Several brokerages have commented on SCHL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.61.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $524.20 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 5.80%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Scholastic by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 1.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 176,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

