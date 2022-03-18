Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,170 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 2.1% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,848,000 after acquiring an additional 72,950 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,676,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,367,000 after buying an additional 738,520 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,556. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.92.

