Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Blossom Wealth Management’s Largest Position

Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 6.2% of Blossom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 599,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,640,000 after purchasing an additional 87,755 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 896,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,353,000 after purchasing an additional 69,345 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.77. The company had a trading volume of 680,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,124,899. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.62.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

