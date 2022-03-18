Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 2.9% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $16,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 531.6% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,080,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,676 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $33,158,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,324,000 after purchasing an additional 729,536 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,371,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 87.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,133,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,995,000 after acquiring an additional 527,400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $36.47 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

