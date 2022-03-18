Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Blossom Wealth Management

Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 6.2% of Blossom Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 599,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,640,000 after acquiring an additional 87,755 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 8,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 896,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,353,000 after buying an additional 69,345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,124,899. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.62. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

