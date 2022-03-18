Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,159 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% during the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.65.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.