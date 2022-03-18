Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.09% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,065,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 532.1% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 694,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,574,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,239,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,879,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 496,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,401,000 after acquiring an additional 268,095 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $$49.83 during trading hours on Friday. 10,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,169. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.33. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.77 and a 1 year high of $51.33.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.