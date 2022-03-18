Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of SCHM opened at $74.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.75. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $83.73.

