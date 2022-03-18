Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 5.0% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $23,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.