Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,900 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $21,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.56. 154,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,886,906. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $70.74 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.85.

