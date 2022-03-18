Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 5.0% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $23,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,849,000 after buying an additional 15,531,426 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after buying an additional 8,384,412 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,061,000 after buying an additional 3,306,128 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,239,000 after buying an additional 817,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,637,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,048,000 after buying an additional 585,613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

