Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target Raised to $101.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.90.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.97.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Eagle Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 631,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,402,000 after purchasing an additional 343,949 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 299.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 31,181 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors now owns 12,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth about $15,687,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

