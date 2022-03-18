Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of HighPeak Energy stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. HighPeak Energy has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 92.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 43,406 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $181,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 89.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

