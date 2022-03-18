Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Chesapeake Energy Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.01. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Johnson Rice raised Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $79.01 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $88.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($42.54) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

