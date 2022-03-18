Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Coterra Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Coterra Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $24.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $27.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average is $20.24.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Coterra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 387.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Coterra Energy news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $926,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin William Smith sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $227,694.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,837. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.23%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

