Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PHX Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

PHX Minerals stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $4.37.

In other news, Director Christopher T. Fraser bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $43,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. UBS Group AG grew its position in PHX Minerals by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in PHX Minerals by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PHX Minerals by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares during the period. 46.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

