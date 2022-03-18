Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $886.74 Million

Brokerages expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $886.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $895.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $877.78 million. Selective Insurance Group reported sales of $798.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $3.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Selective Insurance Group.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.15. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 64,993 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 205,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 243,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,766,000 after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $86.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $70.70 and a 52 week high of $91.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

About Selective Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.