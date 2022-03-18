Sherritt International (TSE:S) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.49

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.49 and traded as high as C$0.73. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 1,405,032 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Sherritt International in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$286.05 million and a P/E ratio of -15.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.49.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.