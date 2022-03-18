Shift Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 17,716 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 361% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,846 call options.

SFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

SFT traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,337. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Shift Technologies ( NASDAQ:SFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 107.26% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shift Technologies will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 137.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.