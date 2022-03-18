Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) to post sales of $145.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $161.88 million. Shift4 Payments reported sales of $97.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year sales of $698.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $691.60 million to $704.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $915.01 million, with estimates ranging from $874.60 million to $972.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOUR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $5,523,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,877,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,584,000 after buying an additional 431,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,852,000 after buying an additional 261,391 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,615,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,242,000 after buying an additional 492,332 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,997,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,684,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,494,000 after buying an additional 45,285 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FOUR opened at $57.36 on Friday. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $104.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -62.35 and a beta of 1.84.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

