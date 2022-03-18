Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 149.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,105 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 0.12% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 324.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHLS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shoals Technologies Group stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.31. 4,244,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,608. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.71.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

