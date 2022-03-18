Shopping (SPI) Achieves Market Cap of $7.33 Million

Shopping (SPI) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, Shopping has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for $8.48 or 0.00020336 BTC on popular exchanges. Shopping has a market capitalization of $7.33 million and $428,468.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00045672 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.42 or 0.07068765 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,796.92 or 1.00207171 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00034114 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 863,719 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

